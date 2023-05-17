Maiden International Choreography Festival to be staged in Accra

Accra, May 17, GNA – The maiden edition of the International Choreography Festival is expected to take place in Accra in December 2023.

Top choreography groups across the world would celebrate their various dance heritages, with the best talents to be rewarded at the festival.

The dance festival, which is being organised by Van Calebs Empire in collaboration with a United States-based dance company, BFB Designs, would be graced by various dance ensembles across Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

According to Van Calebs, a renowned Ghanaian choreographer, he was elated about the event coming on this year after years of preparation.

“We have been working vigorously with our partners from Florida to make this a reality. I am glad to announce that it will be staged in October as we celebrate the various cultural dance heritages.

“It would be the biggest choreography festival on the African continent, which will also feature some of the world’s most renowned artists,” he said.

Van Calebs also noted that there would be a series of interesting activities before the main festival, which would be announced in due time.

“We plan to make it an annual programme, with the next year’s edition set for May, and we hope to revive the love for our dance while observing the various kinds of dances from various countries,” he said.

Van Calebs also stated their commitment to partner with all stakeholders in the entertainment industry as well as corporate bodies to make this festival a reality.

GNA

