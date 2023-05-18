Maame Krobo community gets new chief

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Maame Krobo (E/R), May 18, GNA – Mr Benjamin Darkwah Sarkodie, a Businessman based in Kumasi has been enstooled as the new Chief of Maame Krobo, a farming community in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

The New Chief who doubles as the Gywantufuohene (Chief Mediator) of Abetifi Traditional area was given the stool name Nana Nyakum Panin I.

He swore the oath of allegiance to Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, the Chief of Abetifi and the Adontenhene of Kwahu Traditional Area and his elders.

Introducing the new chief to the Maame Krobo community at a grand Durbar, Akyemfour Agyemang III congratulated Nana Panin I for being selected to occupy the position which had been vacant for so many years.

He was charged to take up the position given him to ensure the development of the community by partnering the other sub-chiefs to deliver on his mandate as expected.

The sub- chiefs of Akyemfour Agyemang III took turns to advise the new chief on what was expected of him as the chief of the area.

The newly enstooled Chief during his address thanked the elders for honoring him with such a position and pledged to work closely with the other sub- chief to improve education, sanitation and to help create job opportunities for the youth in the area.

He said plans were in the pipeline to liaise with the Ghana immigration training school to establish a teachers training college in the district, construct an ultra modern palace since the community lack such facilities.

He said girls in the area would be assisted to discover their talents and capabilities in various vocations and appealed to guardians to take keen interest in the education of the girl child to enable them occupy higher positions in society.

Nana Panin I said he would ensure that the only clinic in the area would also be upgraded to a hospital standard to improve quality healthcare delivery to the citizenry

He therefore called on the citizens of Maame Krobo community to support him to initiate more developmental projects to improve the Standard of living in the area.

