Europe’s new car registrations up 17.2% in April 

Brussels, May 17, (dpa/GNA) - The EU car market continued its recovery in April as new registrations increased by 17.2% compared with the same month last year to 803,188 passenger cars, an auto industry group said on Wednesday.

Registrations of new fully electric cars rose by more than half, and their share of all new registrations increased by almost three percentage points to 11.8%.

April was the ninth month in a row in which more new passenger cars were registered than in the same month last year, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said.

Supply problems with chips and other parts in particular had weighed on production and carmakers’ sales figures, but in the first four months of the year, new registrations rose by almost 18% compared to 2022 to 3.5 million vehicles. However, that is still almost 23% fewer than in the same period of 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

GNA

