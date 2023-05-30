‘Let’s maintain operation clean your frontage,’ Queen mother

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, May 30, GNA – Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area has implored residents to sustain the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative by the Sunyani Traditional Council.

She said now that the exercise had been launched, the people must clean the frontages of their houses and workplaces daily to make the quarterly major clean-up exercise of the Sunyani town just a formality.

Nana Brayie II made the appeal in an interview with the media after the launch of the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” and clean-up exercise organised by the Sunyani Traditional Council on Saturday in Sunyani.

Though an initiative of the Council being spearheaded by the Paramount Queen Mother, it is jointly being supported by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and the Council of Bono and Ahafo Association of North America (COBAANA).

The six-hour exercise that spanned 0600 hours and 1200 noon covered the sweeping of the principal streets and desilting of gutters alongside the streets and in the central market within the central business district of Sunyani.

Personnel of the security services, particularly the Ghana National Fire Service and the military participated as well as traders and shops operators also showed commitment of participation as all shops were closed while commercial vehicles too did not operate during the period.

She expressed the satisfaction that the exercise was an improvement on maiden one in terms of participation and enthusiasm to deliver and therefore urged the residents to continue the “good work” of always keeping their environments clean.

Dr DeGraft Kwafo, the Chairman COBAANA said the cleanliness of Sunyani was important to them as an association, hence the group supported with rakes, brooms and shovels and expressed the desire to support further with dustbins, wheelbarrows and other needed tools and equipment to make the exercise even easier and more pleasurable.

He said residents required more education to sustain the exercise, saying “we have to sensitize the public that keeping the city clean is important, so all should be inclusive,” alongside with the enforcement of by-laws to serve as deterrent to those who might not want to ever take part.

Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive announced the Assembly was ready to sensitise and educate the public about the by-laws and the related punishments and fines applicable to each offense.

He hoped once the by-laws were being implemented effectively and recalcitrant residents punished accordingly, residents would fully participate for the ‘city’ of Sunyani to remain always clean.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

