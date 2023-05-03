Late Adele Paramount Chief laid to rest

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), May 3, GNA – The Paramount Chief of Adele Traditional Area of the Oti Region, Nana Opoku Anto III, was laid to rest at the weekend in a royal ceremony at Tutukpene, a community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the region.

The final funeral rites attracted hundreds of mourners and sympathisers from all walks of life, who converged at the Tutukpene M/A School Park to pay their last respect.

The late Nana Opoku Anto, born in June 1943, worked with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and enstooled as Paramount Chief of Adele Traditional Area, Tutukpene, in November 1976.

In his 46-year reign, he served as a member of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, the Oti Regional House Chiefs, and the National House of Chiefs until his demise on June 30, 2022, after a short illness.

Nana Amoah Boafo II, the chief of Nkwanta-Adele, entreated citizens in the area to emulate the lifestyle of the late Paramount Chief, who united the people for development.

He expressed the belief that the death of Nana Opoku Anto would bring the people together to foster unity and development.

A government delegation to the funeral, led by the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, comprised the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Makubu, and the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, was also present.

Mr Asamoah Boateng commended the people for coexisting in peace and pledged the Ministry’s continuous work with the chiefs and queens of the area to promote development.

GNA

