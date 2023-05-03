Coalition hopefuls in Finland attempt to find common ground

Helsinki, May 2, (dpa/GNA) – Talks on forming a new coalition government in Finland following the April 2 elections began formally in Helsinki on Tuesday, with the parties taking differing positions on immigration and the climate.

The conservative National Coalition Party (NCP), the right-wing populist Finns Party, the Swedish People’s Party of Finland (RKP) and the Christian Democrats (KD) met with the aim of finding common ground on the economy, climate policy and immigration, the NCP’s Petteri Orpo said, according to report by the broadcaster Yle.

After the NCP emerged victors in the election ahead of the Finns and the SPD, Orpo is aiming to set up a centre-right coalition to take over from the centre-left coalition led by outgoing Social Democrat (SPD) leader Sanna Marin.

Tough negotiations are expected, as the Finns under Riikka Purra take a strongly differing line on immigration and climate than that of the RKP and the NCP. Orpo is aiming to form a government by June.

GN

