Kremlin: Russia’s Putin is ready for a call with German chancellor

Moscow, May 26, (dpa/GNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin, is ready for a new telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, about the war in Ukraine, his spokesman says.

So far, Scholz has not called, or Berlin has not initiated such a conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in response to statements by the chancellor that he would talk to Putin in due course.

“It is necessary to talk,” Peskov said.

“President Putin remains open to dialogue, but of course pursues the fundamental goal of protecting the interests of our citizens.”

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Scholz last spoke on the phone for about an hour on December 2, 2022, during a call initiated by Berlin, addressing the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war.

Scholz earlier told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper that “in the end there will have to be an agreement between the governments in Moscow and Kiev” in remarks concerning the war released by the Kremlin last year.

His last telephone call with the Kremlin chief was some time ago, Scholz said. “But I intend to talk to Putin again in due course.”

His comments drew attention, as views differ on whether talks with Putin still make sense.

GNA

