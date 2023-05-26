Former Russian president Medvedev: Partition Ukraine to end war

Moscow, May 26, (dpa/GNA) – Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, has suggested the partition of Ukraine as a possible outcome of the war, with the east going to Russia and zones in the west, incorporated into several European Union member countries.

Inhabitants of the central regions could then vote for accession to Russia.

Medvedev, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who currently serves as deputy head of the Security Council, sketched out three probable scenarios on his Telegram channel, with partition being the one he favoured.

This outcome would “terminate the conflict with adequate guarantees, that it would not be restarted over the longer term,” Medvedev wrote. If, by contrast, an independent rump Ukraine acceded to the EU or NATO, conflict was likely to erupt again, “with the danger that it could mutate into a full-blow third world war,” he said.

A final scenario “temporarily” acceptable to Russia would see Ukraine completely partitioned between Russia and EU countries, with a Ukrainian government-in-exile formed in Europe. It was “evident to everyone” that there were no other realistic scenarios, Medvedev said, describing Ukraine as a “dying state.”

