Kofi Benteh wins Wiawso NDC parliamentary primary 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Anyinabrim (WN/R), May 13, GNA- Mr Kofi Bentel Afful has been elected the parliamentary candidate in a well-organised parliamentary and presidential primary in the Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region.

He will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election for the seat in the constituency.

He polled 467 votes to beat his other contenders: Sam Jerome, 309 votes, Emmanuel Adanse Bona, 317, and Frank Pedro, 291.

For the presidential primary, Mr John Dramani Mahama had 1,366 votes while his main contender, Mr Kwadwo Bonsu polled 14 votes.

The rejected ballots were 14.

GNA

