NDC Primaries: Obom-Domeabra MP loses bid to contest Ayawaso Central parliamentary seat

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, May 13, GNA – Madam Sophia Karen Ackuaku, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Obom-Domeabra Constituency, has lost her bid to contest the 2024 Parliamentary seat in the Ayawaso Central Constituency on the ticket of the Nation Democratic Congress.

Sophia Ackuaku, early this year, deserted her current constituency to contest the NDC parliamentary slot in the Ayawaso Central Constituency.

However, she lost the contest after polls on Saturday.

She polled 680 votes, representing 44 per cent, losing to Abdul Rauf Tongym Tubazu, the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the area.

Mr Tubazu polled 797 votes, representing 51.56 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

Mr Rudolph Collingwoode-Willia, Abdul-Razak Yakubu and Theresa Mamle Gbekie polled 22, 35 and Five votes, respectively.

Addressing delegates and Party officials after officially declared Parliamentary Candidate elect, Mr Tubazu said, the Party would quickly get to work to ensure that it wrestled the seat from the New Patriotic Party come 2024.

He, therefore, emphasised unity among the rank and file of the Party to ensure that that feat was achieved.

“I promise you that, the confidence you’ve imposed in Abdul Rauf Tubazu is going to reflect in the 2024 election.

“Like the Chairman said, this was an internal election. We are now going to lace our boots to go and face the elephant, so, it is time for us to heal and move forward,” he added.

Madam Sophia Ackuaku also indicated that, her topmost priority was for the Party to win the seat come 2024, adding that, she would support the winner to ensure victory was attained.

“This is an internal elections so, I feel we both won. If Rauf has won, why not. The delegates have spoken and they say they want him to lead. The bigger picture is 2024, how we can come together to grab the seat.

“My focus is to grab the seat. If it was about my personal interest, I would have still be in my constituency. This is about the Party and I am okay and ready to work for the Party,” she added.

Mr Harry Otu Hesse, Ayawaso Central Constituency Chairman, urged members to remain united as the Party forged to wrestle the seat from the New Patriotic Party.

GNA



