Mohammed Ramadan retained as NDC Adentan Constitutency Candidate

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, May 13, GNA – Mr Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, has been re-elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Constituency.

Mr Ramadan had 1015 votes out of the 2513 total votes cast, followed by Nana Oye Bampoe Addo with 989 votes and Linda Assibi Awuni with 506 votes.

Former President John Dramani Mahama won the Party’s presidential primaries in the Constituency with 2,499 out of 2515 total votes with Kojo Bonsu polling three votes.

Mr Ramadan promised to work with the two other aspirants to help the NDC retain the Adentan Constituency seat in the 2024 general election.

He stressed that his victory was a forerunner to the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general election.

Mr Ramadan first contested the NDC primaries in 2015 and won, then again in 2019 and won.

In 2020, he won the Constituency elections and became Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency after a failed attempt in 2016.

