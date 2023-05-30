Keta Port will be Akufo-Addo’s legacy to the people

By Ewoenam Kpodo/Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), May 30, GNA – Mrs Enyonam Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer, Keta Investment Promotion Centre, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to begin real construction works on the proposed Keta Port as his legacy to the people.

She urged the government to expedite work on the Keta Port project due to its geographical location and strategic importance to the country.

Currently, only a notice board and a container office building can be found at the site earmarked for the project.

Thers is also no physical development goings-on for what will be Ghana’s third commercial port when completed.

The plan for a port at Keta, which had been on the drawing board for long and dear to the chiefs and people of the area, received attention from the current government who for the past three years, initiated processes to see it come to fruition.

The processes included signing an executive instrument that demarcates the area for the port and advertising tenders for feasibility studies for the project.

Mrs Apetorgbor in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency following the President’s recent inauguration of a 70-million-euro Elmina Fishing Harbour in the Central Region said the President should make the barely two years remainder of his tenure count for the people in the Keta area.

“As you reach the dying embers of your second term, I am appealing to you to leave the Keta enclave an important legacy by constructing this Keta Port which strategic importance to Ghana is in no doubt because of its geographical location.

“This project promises to be a major economic booster for the entire Volta Region and the entire country by creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youths, generating revenue for the state and easing the pressure on the Tema Port.

“We the people of Keta will forever remember you, at least for starting this important project,” the release said.

GNA

