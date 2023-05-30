GLOWA launches project to empower rural women, PWDs

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 30, GNA – Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) has launched its Action for Voice and Inclusive Development project to empower women living in rural communities and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The project is titled: “We Matter! Empowering Rural Women and PWD constituents to take positive actions to participate actively in local governance processes for improved livelihood.”

It would be carried out within a period of 15 months and is being jointly implemented by GLOWA in partnership with Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD), Volta Chapter and Adaklu POWER Women’s Group.

The project is being funded by Flora and Hewlett Foundation through STAR Ghana Foundation under the Action for Voice, Influence, and Inclusive Development (AVID) small grant.

Miss Rosemond Ewoenam Atutonu, Executive Director, GLOWA, speaking to Ghana News Agency after the launch disclosed that the project would be executed in seven communities within the Ho Municipal and the Adaklu District.

She said during the period, the capacity of the beneficiaries would be strengthened to be able to access credible information from rightful sources to become advocates for change.

The Executive Director noted that women participation in governance processes was essential in promoting greater equality, supporting stronger representation and deepen the country’s democracy.

She said the project aimed at increasing the voice of women, making them more vocal when it comes to decision making at the community level and enhancing their contributions in the local governance.

Madam Elikplim Klu, President, Volta Chapter of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) said women and PWDs were vulnerable asset so society must ensure their protection and treat them with care and dignity.

She stressed the need for attitudinal change and that it was time for all to rise to collectively put an end to sexual and gender-based violence.

Madam Klu entreated parents to conduct themselves in a manner justified and morally upright for their children to emulate to become responsible citizens.

She commended GLOWA for the initiative and its efforts at building the capacity for socially excluded and advised society to avoid stigma and discrimination against women and persons with disabilities.

Madam Ivy Bedy, the Project Officer, called on traditional authorities, opinion leaders and society in general to create enabling environment for women to attain leadership positions and bring their potentials to bear.

Togbe Sasraku IV, Chief of Adaklu-Goefe, welcomed the project and assured of his full support, saying collectiveness was key in achieving the change and transformation society has been yearning for.

