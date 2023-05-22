Instagram back online after hours of global outages

London, May 22, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Instagram was restored online, after experiencing global outages, the social media company said.

Down Detector, a website that tracks outages, reported 56,628 reports at around 11pm (2200 GMT) on Sunday.

The Down Detector location map, showed the outages spread across the UK with reports of outages coming from the US and Australia as well.

Instagram said at 1.19 am on Monday, that the issue which had caused the outage had been resolved.

The photo and video networking service, appeared to be online again before 1 am.

According to Down Detector, 92% of the outages were on the app, 6% via the website and 2% on the login.

Users could not refresh their feed or post during the outages.

It came after Instagram experienced an outage on March 9 where thousands of users reported similar issues.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

