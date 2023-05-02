Humanitarian Awards Global announces 100 Most Impactful Changemakers in Africa

Accra, May 2, GNA – The Humanitarian Awards Global has announced a shortlist of the 100 Most Impactful Changemakers in Africa for 2022.

The unveiled list represents highly astute individuals who are making a change in diverse sectors and contributing to the development of Africa.

A statement released by the organisers of the Humamitarian Awards Global said: “Our mission is to inspire and empower the next generation of global changemakers who are dedicated to transforming lives and challenging the status quo.

“In pursuit of this objective, the Humanitarian

Awards Global has released its annual publication, highlighting and celebrating the outstanding achievements of these extraordinary individuals in Africa.”

It added that the awards scheme was steadfast in its commitment to redefining the narrative surrounding changemakers through award ceremonies, educational initiatives, summits, and ranking publications.

“The rigorous selection process for these distinguished individuals comprises nominations, extensive background checks on their impact activities, and evaluations by our board to determine the top 100 honourees for the year under review.

“Key criteria used in the evaluation process include leadership drive, influence, consistency, and, most importantly, community and social impact. Each year, the list is refreshed, with previously recognised changemakers maintaining their position if their

contributions continue to meet our stringent criteria, while new names of exceptional changemakers are also introduced.

“This publication provides these agents of change with a significant platform to be inspired and to continue pursuing their passion for transforming lives and making a positive impact in their respective communities.”

Some highly astute individuals who made the shortlist include Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of ABSA Bank Ghana; Libyan politician Dr. Farida Allaghi; Nigerian lawyer Hauwa Ibrahim; and Beatrice Agyemang Abbey, CEO of Media General.

Others are Ehklas Ahmed, a Human Rights Activist; Ghanaian Politician Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, Irene Charnely of South Africa’s Smile Communications, among many others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

