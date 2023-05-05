Ho Technical University urged to establish endowment fund to support operations

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 5, GNA – Professor James Hawkins Ephraim, the President of ILMA Institute of Science and Technology, has advised the Ho Technical University (HTU) in the Volta Region to establish an endowment fund to support its operations.

He said the fund would help cushion the University in running its programmes and attain its vision, especially in areas where government would be unable to fund its activities.

Prof Ephraim was the Guest Speaker of the University’s Fifth Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Lecture on the theme: “Becoming a Hub of Practical Education, Innovation Advancing, and Sustainable Global Development: HTU in Perspective.”

He said technical universities played a vital role in the development of the country, and to sustain that role, it was important to advance measures to keep them running effectively.

The sustainable development of every university was anchored on its vision and proper planning with committed and dedicated staff and faculty, willing to propel the vision, Prof Ephraim said.

He asked the HTU to continue to strengthen its relationship with industry, pay attention to research and work with relevant stakeholders to produce graduates ready for the job market.

He commended the Governing Council, Academic Board, the Vice-Chancellor, Executive Management Committee, Staff and Faculty for their commitment to excellence and urged them to continue the good work.

The youth, especially students, he said, must submit themselves to proper mentorship by the older generation and be ready to tap into their rich experiences to guide them to navigate life with ease.

Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, the Vice-Chancellor, HTU, in his welcome address, said the Lecture Series aimed to educate participants, provide new insights, challenge the status quo and generate new ideas for action-oriented research.

The HTU had made tremendous progress, both nationally and internationally, and envisaged to become a hub of practical education and innovation to advance sustainable development.

Prof Honyenuga said it would continue to maintain its commitment to providing students with the requisite skills, knowledge and values critical for addressing societal challenges for sustainable environment.

The Lecture was attended by traditional authorities, vice-chancellors of other technical universities, principals of colleges of education, heads of security services, students and the media.

