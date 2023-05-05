Zelensky visits Dutch king and Ukrainian soldiers on Netherlands trip

Amsterdam, May 5, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked Dutch King Willem-Alexander for “the support in the defence of (Ukraine’s) freedom” during his visit to the Netherlands, said Kiev.

“Since the first days of the Russian attack, we have felt that the Netherlands and all Dutch people stand by Ukraine,” Zelensky was quoted as saying, when he was received by the king, according to the presidential office in Kiev.

Zelensky was then taken to an airbase with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, where he met Ukrainian soldiers who are in the Netherlands for special training.

“Here and now we see what help is, and what protection of life means,” Zelensky reportedly said.

Zelensky was shown the weapons and systems on which the Ukrainian soldiers are being trained.

“All this brings victory closer, our common victory. We will defeat Russian evil and protect our freedom, our common European way of life,” he said, according to Kiev.

GNA

