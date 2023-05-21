Ghana thrash Benin 3-0 in WAFU B opener  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 21, GNA-The Black Princesses of Ghana began their West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B Girls Cup campaign with a 3-0 victory over Benin at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Maafia Nyame, Mary Amponsah and Skipper Stella Nyamekye gave the hosts a perfect start in the competition as they journey to win the sub-regional title.

The Princesses coming into the clash were confident of grabbing all three points, having had a pre-tournament preparation against Group B counterparts, the Menas of Niger last Wednesday.

Coach Basigi’s side was solid in their play as they enjoyed most possession in the early minutes of the game, comfortably sharing passes like it was nobody’s business.

Skipper Nyamekye was brilliant on the day, keeping the attack of the Ghanaian side busy whiles Maafia Nyame also kept hopes alive with her breathtaking skilful play and impressive runs.

Benin tried to pave the way into Ghana’s defence but was unsuccessful after several attempts.

Despite the dominance, it was still difficult for Yussif Basigi and his charges to find the net as they bottled some crucial chances in the visitors’ half.

It took the intervention of Faith Ladies attacker, Maafia Nyame to break the deadlock after she beautifully slotted in a perfect cross from Comfort Yeboah in the 35th minute to put the Princesses ahead of their opponents to end the first 45 minutes 1-0.

The second half was indeed a recovery session for Ghana who came all out to mount pressure on Benin.

Substitute, Mary Amponsah after a successful season with Ampem Darkoa, continued her goalscoring streak to once again register her name on the scoresheet 16 minutes into the second half with a brilliant shot.

Benin was more defensive as they packed themselves in the 18-yard box to escape humiliation.

Stella Nyamekye sealed the win for the Princesses with a well-calculated freekick 68 minutes on the clock to give her side a comfortable lead.

After several attempts, both teams could not make good use of some goalscoring chances as Ghana recorded their first victory in the WAFU B Girls Cup.

Stella Nyamekye was named the player of the match.

Ghana would face Ivory Coast in their next fixture.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

