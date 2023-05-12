GFD builds 10-room guest house from Disability funds 

Accra, May 12, GNA – The Ellembelle District of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) has built a 10-room guest house facility to generate income and employment opportunities for its members.

The facility will also help improve the livelihood status of persons with disabilities in the district.

Mr George Mozu, Ellembelle district president of the GFD told the Ghana News Agency that persons with disabilities and the district authorities jointly raised funds through the District Assemblies Common Fund to establish the 10-room guest house in Azuleloanu, a community in the district.

He said the Guesthouse would focus on providing accessible services and will indirectly contribute to the local economy by attracting visitors, fostering cultural tourism, and promoting local businesses.

Mr Mozu said the guest house project has been a success story for the GFD in the community and exemplifies how effective utilization of funds, combined with thoughtful consultation with persons with disabilities, community involvement and strategic planning, could bring about positive inclusive development.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

