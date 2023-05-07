Gallery: 2023 Aboakyer Festival climaxed with beautifultradition  

By Prince Acquah

Winneba, May 07, GNA – After a week-long celebratorytraditional and social activities, the chiefs and people of Effutu in Winneba climaxed their annual Aboakyer Festival with a well attended durbar.

The colourful ceremony saw the best of Ghanaian culture in music, dance, language, and dressing.

The 2023 Aboakyer Festival was held on the theme: “Your Participation Makes a Difference for Development”.

The festival ended in joy and jubilation when the two Asafocompanies, Tuafo Number One and Dentsefo Number Two brought two live bushbucks at 10:10 hours and 11:20 hours, respectively.

The Effutus mark Aboakyer, which means “the capture of a live animal” in Fante, as a sacrifice to their god, Penkye Otu, in appreciation of their safe migration from the ancient western Sudan Empire to their present home, Winneba.

The sacrifices have evolved over the years from a young member of the Royal Family to a live wild cat, and to the current live bushbuck.

Here are some moments from the festival captured by the Ghana News Agency.

