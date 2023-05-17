Ga Traditional Council: Ban on church noise still in force 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 17, GNA – The Ga Traditional Council Wednesday reiterated that the use of Public Address Systems by churches and other institutions outlawed as part of the ban on drumming and noisemaking remain in force.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, said at no point had the members of the Ga Traditional Council endorsed the usage of microphones and public address systems by the clergy or any other at reduced volume in auditoriums and other institutions.

A statement from the Ga Traditional Authority, signed by the Ga Mantse and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said though the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs set out to clarify the requirements of the ban on drumming and noisemaking,

it was misleading to say that churches could use public address systems at reduced volumes during worship.

It said the ban on drumming and noise making had been a yearly observance from time immemorial, and this year should not be an exception.

“This is our custom; Customary Law is part of the laws of Ghana and must be observed appropriately,” it said, and urged the public to continue adhering to the ban on noise making.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs on May 15, 2023, in clarification of the statement from the Ga Traditional Council, said the clergy could use microphones at reduced volumes in churches and auditoriums.

It also said clapping of hands at minimum level was allowed in church auditoriums only.

The statement, however, entreated all to abide by the customs and traditions of the Ga Traditional Area and other subsequent areas.

