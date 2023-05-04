French Constitutional Council rejects referendum on pension reform 

Paris, May 4, (dpa/GNA) - French opponents of the controversial pension reform have failed in their attempt to overturn the planned changes, after the Constitutional Council rejected a second request for a referendum on the issue.

There are few prospects for a reversal of the unpopular reform, despite several attempts by the opposition and continued strikes called by trade unions.

The Constitutional Council had already rejected a first request for a referendum on capping the retirement age at 62 as inadmissible in mid-April.

The council found the reform was legal in principle, meaning the second motion was not expected to succeed.

The reform, pressed through by French President Emmanuel Macron’s reform, aims to gradually increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 starting September 1.

Macron’s centrist government sees the pension reform as a done deal. However, unions and some opposition members have not given up the fight, and want to prevent the bill’s implementation on September 1.

There were strikes during last weekend, a holiday weekend, that even disrupted air traffic in France.

The trade unions have called for further demonstrations on June 6.

Meanwhile, Macron and his government are keen to calm the situation and focus on other issues as soon as possible.

GNA

