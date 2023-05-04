Russians target Odessa in overnight drone attacks on Ukraine 

Moscow, May 4, (dpa/GNA) - In renewed drone attacks across Ukraine overnight, Russia has particularly targeted the port city of Odessa.

“The enemy directed 15 Shahed-131/136 [Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle] drones at Odessa during the night,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Southern Command said on Thursday.

Twelve of the drones were shot down and three started a fire in a residential building, but it was quickly extinguished without casualties, it said. In total, 18 of 24 drones targeting Ukraine have been shot down, according to the air force.

As in the previous night, the drones were launched from the western Russian region of Bryansk and from the eastern shore of the Sea of Azov, according to Ukrainian sources. In addition to Odessa, drone attacks were also reported from the capital Kiev. According to the military administration, however, all the drones were destroyed on approach.

The head of the military administration, Serhij Popko, said on Thursday that drone debris had fallen into some residential areas but had not caused any damage.

GNA

