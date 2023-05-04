Introduction of technologies, key to quality education – Prof. Nyarko

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Asuoyeboah (Ash), May 04, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has underscored the need for the introduction of technologies in the education system.

According to him, the world had become a global village and access to internet and other technologies were critical to learning new skills.

He explained that the only way students and young people could thrive in the 21st century and create more employment through direct jobs was for them to be introduced and acquire skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Prof Nyarko stated this during a donation of educational technology equipment to two schools within the Kwadaso Constituency.

The beneficiary schools were the Asuoyeboah M/A Junior High School (JHS) and the Ohwimase Anglican JHS.

The donation, which was done through the Ministry of Education, included teacher laptops, 100 tablets (50 for each school), projectors, (one for each school), as well as content access point (one for each school).

Others were a storage unit (one for each school), virtual library, coding robotics and Artificial 1ntelligenece (AI) kit curriculum, and teacher 4.0 curriculum and training.

The MP noted that, providing such vital educational technologies would enhance the development of literacy and problem-solving as well as providing curriculum support and additional information to the pupils.

He encouraged and advised the pupils to make good use of the technologies provided them, to help upgrade their knowledge in ICT, and urged the management of the schools to ensure that the equipment were put into good use and maintained.

Mr. Grace Ofosu Boateng, Kwadaso Municipal Director of Education commended the MP for his continuous support for the education sector and the people of Kwadaso.

She encouraged the pupils to take maximum advantage of the technologies provided them and pledged to make sure the equipment were maintained properly to prolong their lifespan.

