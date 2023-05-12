Four illegal chainsaw operators nearly lynched at Dwenase Bosomkese Forest

By Dennis Peprah

Dwenase, (A/R), May 12, GNA – Unidentified young men nearly lynched four illegal chainsaw operators at the Bosomkese Forest Reserve at Dwenase in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



The young men, numbering about 10, attacked, seized their machines and motorbikes, and allegedly poured petrol and set the operators ablaze in the reserve.



They were allegedly felling lumber in the forest, which stretches from Dwenase to Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the region when the incident occurred on Thursday May 11, 2023 around 1630 hours.



An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) some of their attackers turned around and rescued the victims.



However, two of the victims, Ebenezer Konadu and Abdul Rahman, said to be in critical conditions, the GNA gathered had since been referred from the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Hospital to the Kumasi Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The other two, yet to be identified, who sustained some burns have also been treated and discharged.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) John Kusorgbor, the Tano North Divisional Police Commander who confirmed the story to the GNA said the police had started investigations into the matter.



He said no arrest had so far been made, and added the police were yet to contact the forestry commission in the area to ascertain whether the victims were operating in the forest illegally.



ACP Kusorgbor however condemned the attempted arson of the victims, and advised the people not to be lawless, but to ensure that they reported alleged incidences of crime to the police for strict enforcement of the law.



