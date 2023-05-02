Fante Newtown in Jomoro gets potable water project

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Fante-Newtown (WR), May 02, GNA – Ms. Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has constructed and commissioned a potable water project for the people of Fante Newtown, near Elubo.

Fante Newtown, a cocoa farming community, has a population of 500 people, but has been without potable water for more than a decade.

The MP thus constructed the project to prevent residents from sharing water with domestic animals and prevent water-borne diseases among residents.

Similarly, the MP had commissioned another water project for Allengenzule Catholic Basic School in her Constituency.

Ms. Afo-Toffey, during the handing over ceremony, commended the chiefs and people of the area for supporting the contractor in delivering the project on time.

“I am also happy that I could deliver on my promise; In fact, I was saddened when I visited your source of drinking water as a community in my constituency.”

She appealed to the people of the area to effectively manage the facility.

The sub-chief of Fante Newtown, Odikro Job Paintsil commended the Jomoro MP, for fulfilling her pledge adding “this is what we call action.”

He also commended the MP for providing the community with streetlights and appealed to the MP to rehabilitate their main road which was in a deplorable state.

Odikro Paintsil urged the MP to work efficiently to provide lots of social amenities for the area to raise their standard of living and prayed for the MP against all forms of evil dealings in her daily activities.

The Assembly Member for Anwiafutu Electoral Area, Mr Hamid Abubakar Kabenla, expressed his appreciation to the MP for the gesture, adding that the water project would go a long way to help reduce the challenges in accessing drinking water at long distances.

He promised the MP that the community would maintain the project to serve its intended purpose.

