Ernest Nuamah handed debut Black Stars call-up

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 30, GNA – Ernest Nuamah, 19-year-old Nordsjælland winger, has been handed his first call-up into the senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar next month.

The prolific attacker was part of Chris Hughton’s 24-man squad who would seek qualification to the continental party in Ivory Coast.

Nuamah, has been one of the fastest growing players Ghana had seen in recent times, having recently delivered an impressive performance to help the Black Meteors secure a slot in the U-23 AFCON tournament.

His contribution in the competition earned him the recognition he had been looking for as lots of coaches across the globe kept their eyes on him following his quick and skillful play.

He is tagged as one of the best wingers in the Danish league, netting 15 goals in 33 appearances for his club side, FC Nordsjælland this season.

The youngster would be looking forward to a great start in his senior career under Chris Hughton who has nurtured lots of world class players.

Ghana would face Group E opponents Madagascar at the Kianja Barea Stadium on Sunday, June, 18, 2023.

GNA

