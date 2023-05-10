Energy Commission urges house and business owners to engage certified electrical wiring practitioners

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 10, GNA – Mr Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, Executive Secretary of Energy Commission, has advised house and business owners to engage certified electrical wiring practitioners to protect lives and properties.

He said house owners and businesses who engaged uncertified electrical wiring practitioners did so at their own risk.

He made the call at the launch of the Ghana Electrical Industry Directory 2023/2024, in Accra.

He said electricians must not connive with home or business owners to engage in illegal connectivity since it would cause financial burden to the country.

Mr Neizer said it was a criminal offense to steal power as it could attract a jail term when found guilty.

“Electricians who are caught involved in illegal connections would be stripped of their license and pay a fine”.

He said the Commission had engaged inspectors who visited various households and institutions to rectify all illegal connections through the required process.

He commended the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO), for weeding out illegal connections across the country.

Mr Awal Sakib Mohammed, President of Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA), in his speech, said the Ghana Electrical Industry Directory was a reference document for all electrical business needs, and to reach a wide range of people for electrical wiring services.

He said the Directory featured a comprehensive list of industry experts, suppliers, contractors, and service providers in the country, and provided easy access to resources and information.

“One of the most intriguing updates we have made to the Directory is the inclusion of a QR code. This addition is designed to make it easier for users to access information and find the contacts they need to power their businesses forward.”

“By scanning the QR code, users will be taken directly to the directory’s online platform, where they can easily search for suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers in the electrical industry.”

“This feature is especially beneficial for those who are always on the go and need to access information quickly and efficiently, ”he said.

He said the inclusion of a QR code was just an example of the commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.

He encouraged everyone to take advantage of the resource to build a strong and prosperous electrical industry in the country.

GECA is Ghana’s leading trade association representing the interests of contractors who design, install, inspect, test, and maintain electrical and electronic equipment and services.

Its mission is to provide a focal point for all licensed electrical contractors in Ghana, to plan for the welfare of members, and to promote electrical contracting works throughout the country.

