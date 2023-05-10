European Union celebrates youth and  skills in Ghana on Europe Day  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 10, GNA – Mr lrchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, says a young, dynamic and skilled workforce reduces unemployment and boosts sustainable and inclusive growth.

“….to bring life back into our economies and democracies, both on the European and African continents, the answer lies in turning to our young generations and providing them with the right skills to thrive,” he added.

The Ambassador was speaking at a reception and exhibition event to commemorate the Europe Day in Accra.

The Day showcased the diverse skills of Ghanaian youth and a display of young Ghanaian talents through various performances.

Europe Day held on May 9, every year celebrates peace and unity in Europe.

It is celebrated to commemorate the signing of the ‘Schuman Declaration’ on May 9, 1950.

Mr Razaaly underscored the EU’s support to Ghana’s economic and social development, noting the Union’s continued investment in key sectors such as job creation, vaccine manufacturing, environmental protection, and security.

He emphasized the importance of addressing these global challenges together with partner countries like Ghana.

“Despite Russia’s unjustified aggression against Ukraine, not one euro has been diverted from our initial commitments to Ghana. On the contrary, we are expanding our support to address new needs and new challenges,” he said.

He said in addition to this event, the EU would celebrate ‘Europe Month’ through a number of activities on Youth and Skills, to equip youth with the skills to thrive and achieve their ambitions.

These include a Job Fair for young jobseekers in Tema, an exhibition of youth-led SMEs in Accra, the launch of the Jobs, the Migration and Development Project and EU-Ghana Pact for Skills together with Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

He said there would be a Ghanaian-European fusion concert and music workshop for children in Tamale, as well as film screening and fireside chat in Jamestown, Accra Mr Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, commended the EU for its support and stressed the value of Ghana’s partnership with Europe in advancing Ghana’s development agenda, especially in the area of youth and skills.

He said, “investing in the youth remains top priority of government and we are happy of the EU continuous support in that direction.”

He said the EU remained Ghana’s top trading partner in goods, accounting for 16.7 per cent of the country’s total external trade in 2020.

“This partnership has been critical to Ghana’s development agenda, particularly in trade and investment,” he added.

He said the Union had been playing an important role in supporting the youth in Ghana, which was in line with Government’s priority agenda of comprehensive youth development.

The agenda aimed at ensuring that the youth of the country are fully equipped with employable skills, among others, to enable them integrate into the international youth arena and participate in economic, political and humanitarian development for the benefit of the country.

The event was attended by Ambassadors of EU Member States, Ghanaian Ministers and officials, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, development partners, private sector representatives, civil society and creative industry representatives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

