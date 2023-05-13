Elections yet to commence in Aowin constituency

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Enchi (W/N), May 13, GNA – A total of 1, 605 delegates in the Aowin Constituency in the Western North Region are expected to cast their ballot in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Although the Enchi College of Education Hall is set for the exercise, delegates have not yet arrived.

Dr Joseph Yensu, was the only person competing against the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Oscar Ofori Larbi, but the Sefwi Wiawso High Court on Friday issued an interlocutory injunction restraining him from participating in the election.

The court said Bamfoh Richard, Mamile Beatrice and Kofi Abraham filed a suit against Joseph Yensu for fraudulently procuring his nomination for the parliamentary primaries and also used their names as endorsers without their consent.

