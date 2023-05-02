Denmark sends Kiev military equipment ahead of spring offensive 

Copenhagen, May 2, (dpa/GNA) - Denmark is giving Ukraine a bumper package of military equipment as Kiev prepares an offensive to take back land seized by Russia.

The package, worth 1.7 billion Danish kroner ($250 million), includes demining and armoured recovery vehicles, ammunition and money for the procurement of air defence gear, according to the Danish Defence Ministry.

The package aims to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to carry out an offensive in the coming months, the ministry said in its statement.

It is the largest package given to Ukraine by a Scandinavian member of the EU since the war began.

Denmark has consistently supported Ukraine, providing military and financial aid since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Denmark also plans to offer NATO a battalion with 700 to 1,200 soldiers to defend the Baltic States from mid-2024, Danish Deputy Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said after a meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, according to Ritzau news agency.

GNA

