Debate on SRHR held for females in SHSs

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, May 16, GNA – A debate on creating a safe, participatory and inclusive environment for discussion on Sexual, and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and Gender-based Violence against women has been held for females in Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Northern and North East Regions.

The participating schools were Tamale Girls SHS, Zabzugu SHS, Tamale SHS, Vitting SHS, Ambariya SHS, Kalpohin SHS, Islamic Science SHS, Dabokpa Technical SHS.

The rest were Ghana SHS, Nalerigu SHS, Walewale SHS, Saboba SHS, Chereponi SHS, Wulensi SHS, Kpandai SHS, Yendi SHS, Bimbila SHS, Business SHS and Northern School of Business SHS.

The week-long debate was organised by Norsaac in collaboration with ActionAid Ghana, under the Young Females Platforms (YFP), being implemented in 24 different schools in the Northern and North East Regions.

Mr Rayan Iddi Yussif, an Assistant Programmes Officer at Norsaac, speaking during the debate, said it was not just to accumulate academic points but also to build up female leadership through peer discussion and skills sharing.

He said it was also to enhance females’ educational outcomes whilst bridging the gap between boys and girls.

He emphasised that “This exercise will help challenge existing obstacles in achieving improved educational outcomes and dignified lives for young women and girls.”

Mr Alidu Alhassan Junior, Acting Northern Regional Director of Education, whose speech was read on his behalf, described the debate as a morale booster for the young girls in their quest to achieve academic excellence and to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the country.

Mrs Christina Azumah Agana, a Clinical Psychologist at the Tamale Girls’ Senior High School, and mentor of the YFP, advised the students to demonstrate courage, resilience, hard work and determination, saying “You can achieve anything you desire if you work hard at it.”

GNA

