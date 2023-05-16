Complement government to make Free Senior High School policy successful

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), May 16, GNA – Stakeholders in education have a role to play in the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy, Mr. Ernest Wiafe, Headmaster of Obuasi Secondary Technical Senior High School, has said.

He said the introduction of the policy was a bold initiative which could change the face of education in Ghana and stressed the need for other stakeholders to complement efforts of the government to achieve the desired results.

Mr. Wiafe made the call after receiving 17 computers from the 1986-year group of the school at a brief ceremony in Obuasi.

The donation sought to increase the stock in the school’s computer laboratory to enhance Information Communication Technology (ICT) education in the school.

The headmaster said the huge investment being made by the government through the Free SHS Policy still required such support to achieve the quality that all Ghanaians were expecting at the second cycle level.

He, therefore, called on parents, old students, Non-Governmental Organisations and Corporate Ghana to mobilise resources to support schools they had stake in.

With a population of over 4,000 students, only 40 students could be accommodated at a time in the school’s computer lab with virtually all students offering ICT as a core subject, he said.

He described the situation as worrying and called for support to promote teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

Mr. Wiafe commended the group for their continuous support and urged other old students to emulate the good example of the 1986-year group.

Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode, a member of the group who presented the computers, said they received a request from the school for additional computers to augment the computer lab.

“So, we liaised with LABDOO, a German based organisation through Ghanaian students in Dusseldorf, Germany who supported us with these computers,” he said.

He said the group paid for other expenses including the cost of freight and packaging, adding that, the donations come on the heels of other contributions made by the 1986-year group towards the development of the school.

Dr. Woode who is the Chief Executive for the Akrofuom District, charged other stakeholders to also contribute towards the development of education in the country.

GNA

