ATC Ghana plans to continue significant investment in wireless infrastructure solutions 

Accra, May 16, GNA – The American Tower Corporation (ATC), Ghana plans to continue investing significantly to further develop and enhance wireless infrastructure solutions across the country.

The company said it would also support the industry to enable the growth in line with the government’s digital expansion and inclusion agenda.

Mr Yahaya Yunusa, the Chief Executive Officer of ATC Ghana, said the decision formed part of the company’s long-term strategy with an unwavering commitment to the telecommunications sector and Ghana.

Mr Yunsua made this known when the company organised a media roundtable to explain their operations.

ATC is a global digital infrastructure company serving customers through Tower sites and other real estate solutions that supports connectivity and opportunity.

He said ATC would further partner the government and all key stakeholders to improve network connectivity and access through the expansion of services and innovation to facilitate the digital transformation

“We will provide the needed partnerships to leverage Ghana’s leading digital penetration rate to further drive the country’s budding e-economy,” he added.

He said as part of ATC Ghana’s economic contribution to the country, they have provided social impact initiatives, awarded contracts to Ghanaian companies, invested in local vendors, trained and employed 99 per cent of Ghanaians and provided direct support to the digitalization agenda.

Mr Yunsua said as part of their sustainability and social impact initiatives, ATC had provided computer-equipped learning centers that utilized the uninterrupted power supply and broadband connection from their tower sites to aid local communities with free education and ICT training.

The CEO said the company would continue to promote partnerships with local Ghanaian vendors, suppliers, and third-party contractors, empower them andr provide opportunities for local businesses to grow.

Mr Yunsua said ATC was committed to working with customers in line with their network expansion plans to deliver world-class wireless connectivity to customers and businesses in all parts of the country.

The CEO said the company had built 10 Centres already and planned to build another 10 within the year with over 5,000 beneficiaries so far.

He said every year, over 80 basic schoolgirls of all ages were invited to ATC Ghana’s office

Accra for a day of mentorship and work shadowing.

“Over 3000 basic schoolgirls have benefited so far,” he added.

He said to combat climate change and protect the environment, American Tower globally was focused on reducing its environmental impact and was actively working to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by investing in renewable energy.

Mr Yunsua said ATC Ghana was deploying solar equipment to provide backup power to reduce the carbon emissions at sites.

