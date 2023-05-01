Catholic Priest donates to alma mater at Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 1, GNA – Reverend Father Foster Olator, a Catholic Priest, has donated six whiteboards and 12 packets of board makers to the Kadjebi Roman Catholic (R.C) Junior High School (JHS), his alma mater to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

The donation he said was his widow’s mite to his alma mater to help move away from the use of chalkboard support the school.

Rev. Fr. Olator, domiciled in the United States of America (USA) who completed in 1991, urged the students to study hard to help bring back the high academic preeminence that the school chalked over the years.

Mr Isaac Abavon, an old student and representative on the School Management Committee (SMC), commended Fr. Olator for the gesture and added that it would go a long way to aid improving academic work in the school.

Mr Abavon, also an Assemblyman for Dubonku Electoral Area in the Kadjebi District, said staff of the school were one of the best in the district, so, he saw no reason the academic performance of the school should continue declining.

He asked the students not to let their teachers down but to work hard to replicate the work of their teachers.

The old student also advised them to eschew a lazy approach to learning and focus on their academic work.

The SMC member also advised the final year students to concentrate on their books to make good grades in 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Mr Abavon, who is also the Akan National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Secretary, said the 1988-1991 batch of the school have taken a keen interest in the decline in the academic performance of the school and that they intend to intervene to improve on the situation.

He appealed to the teachers to work hard to uplift the image of the school and subsequently restore its academic excellence.

Mr Francis Norgbedzi, the headmaster of the school, on behalf of the staff, thanked Fr. Olator for his generosity and called on the old students to always come to their aid.

He implored both teachers and students to help improve academic performance of the school.

GNA

