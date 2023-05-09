Captain One Golf Society partners two others to promote juvenile golf at Obuasi

Obuasi, May 09, GNA – Captain One Golf Society has partnered the Obuasi Golf Club and Mana Love Foundation to train children from foster homes, and vulnerable kids at Obuasi in the sport of golf.

The initiative forms part of the ‘Deprived Kids Project’ introduced by Captain One Golf Society and implemented by the Obuasi Golf club.

The Obuasi project is the third phase of the development programme started by Captain One. They have already started the project at Tarkwa and in Kumasi.

The program kick-starts in Obuasi with children from the Mama Love Foundation who are already undergoing skills development training in dressmaking, hairdressing, bakeries, etc.

The girls would go through weeks of training to be equipped with the rudiments of the game of golf.

Speaking with the media, the Captain of the Obuasi Golf Club, Stephen Dapaah, said the initiative of the Captain One Golf Society aligned with the objectives of the Obuasi Golf club to demystify the notion that golf was meant for only the rich in the society and develop the talent of Juvenile golfers in Obuasi.

“The Obuasi Golf club has established Golf academy, which is to train kids, nurture them to be good golfers in future. We are working assiduously to bring more of the kids from different schools here onboard to come and learn golf. We want to appeal to parents to enroll their children to start learning the basics at a very early stage”.

The Secretary of the Obuasi Golf club, Paul Baah Nuakoh, explained that, currently, they were training kids from Mama Love Foundation as a pilot project which would be rolled out across the various children’s homes in Obuasi.

The President of Mama Love Foundation, Reverend Dr. Love Konadu, said she was excited for enrolling kids from her foundation unto the program.

She said though the girls were developing their skills in apprenticeship training, the lessons from golf would bode well for their development.

She lauded Captain One Golf Society and the Obuasi Golf club for their resolve in training kids to develop interest in golf.

According to the Founder and President of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah, golf was now played at the Olympic level and required great talent to compete but currently very few people played golf in Ghana and majority were from the well-to-do class, but he believed that talent cut across and all must be given equal opportunity.

He added that the golf clubs and other golf societies are doing a lot to demystify the sport and correct certain misconceptions hindering certain groups of people from participating, but Captain One Golf Society wants to support this by focusing on the deprived who are neglected in our society.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

