Bulgaria: 27 Competitors Speed-Climb Mountain Trail Carrying 43-litre Wineskin

Sliven, Southeastern Bulgaria, May 7 (BTA/GNA) – A total of 27 competitors, including US service persons from the Novo Selo Training Area, took part in the 8th edition of speed climbing of the Haydoushka Pateka [Hajduk’s Path] mountain trail near Sliven with a 43-litre wineskin, the regional administration reported on Sunday. The competition was one of many within the Haydoushka Sreshta [Hajduk Meeting] Games, organized by the Old Elm Tree Foundation and friends.

For a third time in a row, Milen Shiderov finished first, climbing the trail in 56 minutes and 15 seconds. Nikola Arnaudov came second and Ivo Markov, third.

Lilyana Foteva was the fastest out of the nine women who speed-climbed the trail carrying 25 kg of flour.

Other competitions held in the Karandila area included wrestling and huge-stone-throwing, won by Miroslav Kirov and Boris Nalbantov, respectively.

All competitions were inspired by the memories and legends of famous local voyvodes and hajduks. The story goes that a voyvode was chosen after testing their bravery, strength, speed, and mind in various competitions and challenges. The Haydoushka Sreshta Games are held in honour of Sliven voyvode Hadzhi Dimitar who, according to the notes of voyvode Panayot Hitov, made the climb carrying a 40-litre wineskin.

BTA/GNA

