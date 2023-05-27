Bread Festival Held in Village of Ostrets

Bulgaria, May 27 (BTA/GNA) – More than 43 participants took part in the Bread Festival held Saturday in the market village of Ostrets. The initiative of a competitive nature took place under the slogan “No One is Bigger than Bread” [a popular Bulgarian saying] and attracted dozens of foodies.

The Bread Festival was held for the first time this year. “It is not by chance that the old people say – if there is bread and salt, then there is everything,” the locals commented.

The competition was organized in three categories and participants from the settlement, from the nearby villages and from almost the entire municipality of Targovishte took part. Bread products characteristic of the region were presented, as well as typical bread dishes of the various ethnographic groups – banitsa, tutmanik, ritual bread and pogacha.

“The participants have tried very hard, they have put in work and creativity. They made it very difficult for us, there will be a lot of competition,” jury member Ivelina Ilieva told a BTA reporter. The jury which evaluates the presented bread products and dishes also included specialists Mariyan Churchev and Svetlana Ivanova.

The organizers provided prizes for the winners, and certificates for all participants.

Dancers from the Omaya Club in Targovishte performed folklore dances, singing performances were presented by the Vabelchanki group from the district of the same name in the regional city, amateurs from the neighboring villages also participated.

BTA/GNA

