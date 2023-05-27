Let’s participate in upcoming district elections – NCCE

Accra, May 27, GNA – Mr Theophilus Andam-Yankson, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Director for Akyemansa District, Eastern Region, has urged the citizenry to fully participate in the upcoming district level elections.

This is because district level elections were crucial for grassroot development and good path for achieving true democracy through decentralisation.

Mr Andam-Yankson said this when he addressed congregants of the Bethel Presbyterian Church at Akim Odumase.

The event was a commemoration of NCCE’s Annual Constitution Week Celebration, a flagship programme of the Commission, organised annually to commemorate Ghana’s return to constitutional democracy.

It was on the theme, “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance”.

Mr Andam-Yankson reminded the gathering of 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional order since the 4th Republican Constitution was promulgated.

He underscored the need for the populace to continue to live by the principles and the dictates of the Constitution to entrench democracy in the country.

“… Democracy where citizens actively participate in governance provides opportunity to build a just society, ” he said.

The District Director urged the gathering to live in peace and harmony with one another, and to desist from acts that could disrupt the peace and tranquility of the country.

Mr Emmanuel Manu Agyapong, Assembly Member of Akim Odumase and the Presiding Member of the District Assembly, also called on the gathering to participate in the district level elections.

GNA

