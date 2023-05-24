Betika launches USSD-based betting experience for customers

Accra, May 24, GNA – Fastest-growing premier gaming company, Betika, has announced the introduction of a new USSD code, *263#, to enhance customer accessibility and convenience to betting.

This makes Betika the only betting company currently offering USSD experience in Ghana.

This latest development aims to reach “unreachable”customers who have limited access to data connectivity, the internet, and basic smartphone mobile devices, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, said on Wednesday.

The USSD allows customers to make deposits, withdrawals, and place bets.

The introduction of the USSD code, according to the release, was “in line with the company’s strategic goals, which encompasses raising awareness about this ground-breaking channel and strengthening the brand’s reputation as the premier sports betting brand as well as offering an end-to-end customer gaming experience in a rapidly growing market”.

“Now, with the launch of the USSD code *263#, Betika is expanding its reach and ensuring that every customer can enjoy a seamless betting experience, regardless of their data availability or internet connection quality,” said Ernest Ghartey, Marketing Coordinator, Betika Ghana.

Ernest Ghartey said the launch of the USSD code *263# marked a significant milestone for Betika as its commitment was always to deliver unparalleled user experiences.

“We are excited to offer an additional means for customers to place their bets, making sports betting more accessible and convenient for everyone, regardless of their data availability or internet connectivity,” he said.

“As Ghana’s most trusted betting brand, Betika believes in rewarding betting enthusiasts by providing the best odds in the market. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional user experiences, Betika offers a comprehensive range of sports betting options through its website, mobile application, and USSD.

“Betika has been committed to delivering exceptional user experiences, and this commitment is further strengthened with the availability of its services through a website (mobile and web) and a mobile app for IOS and Android.”

