Atlantic Lithium commits to local employment, regional development

Accra, May 11, GNA – Mr. Abdul Razak, Atlantic Lithium’s In-Country Manager for Ghana, has made a firm commitment to hiring locally and investing in regional development.

Speaking on the sidelines of the May Day celebration held at Saltpond Victoria Park in the Mfantseman Municipality, Mr Razak said employing and developing the workforce in the Central Region was important for several reasons.

Firstly, salaries paid to workers are likely to be spent within the community, thereby benefitting not only their families but also local businesses.

Secondly, it enables us build a deeper understanding and respect for local customs, values and traditions throughout our company; an ethos that is of great importance to us.

Finally, as we move forward to develop Ghana’s first lithium mine, retaining our skilled workforce is key to the growth of the company. Maintaining a happy and productive workforce, while assisting in the improvement of the local economy, therefore align with Atlantic Lithium with the goals of the leaders of the local community and Government bodies. Together, these put us in the best position to deliver a successful project and bring about positive change for the region.”

Atlantic Lithium is advancing the Ewoyaa Project, a significant lithium spodumene concentrate discovery on track to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine.

Over 95% of the company’s employees are Ghanaian; many of which are from the Central Region.

Atlantic Lithium is already one of the leading taxpayers and employers in the Central Region, however, the company expects to deliver many more long-standing benefits to the region as it advances the Ewoyaa Project towards production.

It hopes to employ over 300 staff, mainly locals, and has stated its intention to establish a community development fund to allocate a portion of profits generated from the project to regional development.

Central Region marked the May Day with

Lithium exploration and development company Atlantic Lithium Ltd. as a proud headline sponsor of the event., demonstrating its strong commitment to local community development through employment.

The theme of Central Region’s 2023 May Day celebration was ‘Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an Era of Economic Crises: Our Responsibility’, which aimed to encourage an open discussion between local stakeholders and government on the growing contribution of the mining sector to the region’s development.

In attendance at the event was the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Marigold Assan and leaders of the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, including the Chief Executive, Hon. Ike Lord Innu, Minister of Parliament, Hon. Ophelia Mensah Hayford and Francis Odoom, Chairman of the occasion and Regional Chairman of the Trades Unions Congress, who praised Atlantic Lithium for playing its part in developing local skills and reducing unemployment in the region.

The Municipality sees a strong role for Atlantic Lithium to further contribute to local content and is looking forward to the Government bodies and the Minerals Commission to granting the mining lease Atlantic Lithium requires to move the project forward.

A large contingent of Atlantic Lithium staff attended the event along with other workers from the region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

