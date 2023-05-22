At least three Palestinians killed in Israeli military operation

Tel Aviv/Ramallah, May 22, (dpa/GNA) – At least three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military operation in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The victims were aged 24, 30 and 32, the ministry said, adding that six other people were injured, one of them seriously.

According to the Israeli military, three terrorism suspects were arrested in the raid. In addition, several weapons were confiscated, and an explosives laboratory and several explosive devices were destroyed. During the operation, the soldiers came under fire and fired back, the army said. Several hits were recorded.

The security situation in Israel and the West Bank has long been extremely tense. Nablus is considered a stronghold for Palestinian militants. Deadly clashes with the Israeli military occur regularly in the area.

The army has been carrying out increased raids there since a series of attacks on Israelis, that began more than a year ago.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 116 Palestinians have been killed during Israeli military operations, confrontations or in their own attacks. During the same period, 17 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed in attacks.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, during the 1967 Six-Day War. The Palestinians claim the territories for their own state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

GNA

