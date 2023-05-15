Amy Pope elected head of the International Organization for Migration

Geneva, May 15, (dpa/GNA) – The member states of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), elected Amy E. Pope on Monday as its next director general during a special session of the IOM Council.

Established in 1951, the IOM is “the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration, and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society,” the UN agency said in a statement.

Pope, who was appointed IOM’s deputy director general for management and reform in September 2021, was nominated by the US. Incumbent Director General António Vitorino was also a candidate in the election.

The first woman to lead the IOM, Pope will assume the duties of director general for a five-year term from October 1.

The IOM, which has 19,000 employees and offices in 171 countries, is dedicated to assisting migrants. Among other things, the organization helps stranded people return home and advises governments on their migration policies.

It also maintains a data centre in Berlin that keeps statistics on lost and missing migrants around the world.

