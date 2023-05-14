Akatsi South NDC retains Bernard Ahiafor as parliamentary candidate 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), May 14, GNA – Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, has been given the nod for a possible fourth term in Parliament by receiving massive endorsement from the delegates in the NDC constituency primary on Saturday.

He will, therefore, lead the party in the 2024 general election.

Mr Ahiafor had 612 votes to beat his two other contenders; William Kpormatsi, who had 282 votes, and Benedict Samuel Nugblega, 300 votes.

The total votes cast were 1,201 with seven rejected.

Jubilation were wild as motorists, party sympathisers and relatives of the MP took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

Mr Ahiafor, a lawyer, in a victory speech, promised to remain committed to the party and contribute to its victory in 2024 for the growth of Akatsi South.

He expressed gratitude to the delegates and all who contributed to his victory.

He is currently the Ranking Member on the Constitution, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, confirmed results from the Returning Officer put Mr John Dramani Mahama in the lead with 1,165 votes against his contender, Mr Kojo Bonsu, who had nine votes out of 1,204 total votes cast.

Rejected votes were 20.

The process has since been peaceful.

