Ledzokuku NDC retains Ayiku as Parliamentary Candidate 

Accra, May 14, GNA – Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku Constituency, Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, has been retained as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.

Mr Ayiku who was declared winner by Mr Kwarteng Gyamfi, the District Electoral Officer, polled 2289 votes from the 2915 valid votes cast.

His contender, Bernard Martei Korley polled 619 votes.

In his address, Mr Ayiku said his victory was a signal of what was to come in the 2024 general election.

The MP who called for a united front, said his victory was a victory for the Party.

He urged delegates and constituents to put in all efforts and secure a victory for the NDC in 2024.

The constituency chairman, Mr Seth Attoh Sowah, commended the delegates for conducting themselves properly.

He congratulated the the winner and called on his contender to join forces with the rank and file of the Party towards 2024.

For the presidential election, Mr John Dramani Mahama polled 2871 of the 2885 total valid vote cast, while Mr Kojo Bonus polled 14 votes

