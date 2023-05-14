NDC Primaries: Krowor MP “humbled” by reelection 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, May 14, GNA – Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Krowor, has secured reelection to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

At the end of the NDC’s Krowor Constituency primary on Saturday, Naa Lartey, who clinched the slot for the first time in 2019, garnered a total of 1,413 votes.

Her closest contender, Dorcas Naa Korley Afotey, polled 409 votes.

The rest are: Daniel Alabi, 71; Enoch Bortey Borquaye Manison, 36, and Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo, 87.

A total of 2,016 delegates participated in the election.

Regarding the presidential election, Former President John Dramani Mahama secured a landslide victory, polling a total of 2,011 votes.

Mr Kojo Bonsu garnered 9 votes while Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who pulled out of the race, had no votes.

The election was relatively calm and peaceful.

Speaking to journalists after the declaration, Naa Momo Lartey said she was humbled by her reelection.

She called for unity after the elections, saying: “The primaries campaign is over. The victory belongs to us all and we don’t have winners and losers.”

