Ahafo NDC well-prepared for primaries – Deputy Treasurer

By Benjamin Akoto

Goaso (A/R), May 11, GNA – Mr Naaba Abdulai, the Deputy Ahafo Regional Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has indicated the region’s readiness ahead of the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, this year.

Mr. Abdulai in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Goaso, the regional capital, said the Party had engaged the regional Commands of the security services who had agreed to deploy personnel to the voting centres to provide security for a peaceful and successful exercise.

He said however, that the region was waiting for the outcome of the injunction placed on Saturday’s election by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s camp, one of the flag bearer aspirants, adding Tano North was the only constituency out of the six that would not participate in the Saturday’s polls.

Mr. Abdulai stated two of the sitting Members of Parliament (MP) would be declared unopposed, naming them as, Mr Eric Opoku, the MP for Asunafo South and Alhaji Collins Dauda, the MP for Asutifi South.

He said Mr Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, the Party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate and one Elisha Adu Bonsu are the aspirants for Asutifi North.

Mr. Abdulai said the peak of the primaries in the region was at the Tano South where the slot would be keenly contested by four aspirants, namely; Mr Charles Kwaku Asiedu, a former regional organiser, Dr. Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Mr Usman Fakih Suallah and Mr David Kwasi Boanyo.

GNA

