Africa Day: Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister to lead historic celebrations in Rabat

Rabat (Morocco), May 24, GNA- The Kingdom of Morocco will this morning hold a raft of events in Rabat to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU).

Known as the “Africa Day” all 55 member countries of the AU are expected to hold various events under the theme: “Our Africa Our Future”.

The events across the continent will showcase the major successes, milestones, challenges, and way forward under the AU Agenda 2063 – Africa’s development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over a 50-year period.

Morocco’s commemoration in Rabat will be chaired by Mr Nasser Bourita, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

The ceremony will be characterised by speeches, photo exhibition, and a projection of a documentary titled: “Morocco and the liberation movements in Africa”.

It will also provide an opportunity to reflect on the challenges confronting the continent and how Africa could build resilience in all spheres of its development agenda.

Morocco was readmitted into the AU in 2017, becoming the 55th member of the fold.

In accordance with the strategic leadership and vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco has continuously shown an unwavering commitment to Africa’s development, and has prioritised the need for a united continent.

The North African country has also been leading efforts to consolidate South-South cooperation and development in Africa, and seeks to forge strategic partnerships with more African countries.

An example of such partnership is the establishment of Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project (NMGP), which is expected to transport as much as 5,400 billion cubic meters of gas to Morocco annually.

The Kingdom has also signed more than 1,000 agreements across Africa to boost public-private partnerships in the areas of security, culture, and socio-economic development.

The erstwhile Organisation of African Unity (OAU) now the African Union (AU) was established in 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It was the dream of the founding members to achieve a united Africa, stand against colonialism, and become a dynamic force in the world stage.

Most African countries achieved independence in the 1950s through the 1960s and later in the 1990s with the fight against Apartheid.

