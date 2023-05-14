Ada Constituency retains Comfort Kujoe as MP 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, May 14, GNA – The Ada Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has retained Madam Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah as its Member of Parliament to stir up things in the area.

She won with 688 votes out of a total of 1,013 baallots cast, while her main contender Ms. Catherine Dela Dzvenu received 311.

According to District Electoral Commission data acquired by the Ghana News Agency in Ada, Mr. Samuel Martei Buabasah and Mr. John Rexford Tetteh had zero votes each with two rejected ballots, while 12 delegates did not vote.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah (born November 3, 1967) was the Minister of State in charge of Social and Allied Institutions during the last NDC administration.

She is now the Deputy Chief Whip in Ghana’s Parliament.

Former President John Dramani Mahama received 991 votes in the Presidential Election; Dr. Kwabena Duffour received six votes; and Mr. Kojo Bonsu received four votes.

