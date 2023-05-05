“5-1 defeat against Medeama was very shameful” — Hearts coach Ocloo

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 22, GNA – David Ocloo, interim Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, has described their 5-1 defeat against Medeama SC on matchday 31 of the betPawa Ghana Premier League as very shameful.

The Phobians’ dream of winning the league title was dealt a massive blow as they were thumped by Medeama SC, who gained the top spot after getting maximum points.

It was the first home defeat for Coach Ocloo since he took charge of the team weeks ago, as the Phobians are now placed seventh on the league table with 45 points.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Coach Ocloo revealed that they went into Sunday’s match against Medeama with a plan that turned out to be a disaster.

“We came into the game hoping to win, and we had a plan, but it turned out to be a disaster. It was a shameful defeat, but this is football, and sometimes it happens.

“The season is over with regard to winning the league, but we are fighting for a respectable position in the league,” he said.

Coach Ocloo added that he would solely blame the players for the loss, as he also shares some of the blame with his technical team.

“We are going to work hard and correct all our mistakes, and hopefully we can close out the season on a good note,” he said. Accra Hearts of Oak would face Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium this Sunday and close out the season with games against RTU and Berekum Chelsea.

GNA

